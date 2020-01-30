Here’s Why “The Amazon Coat” Is Making The Rounds Again

The ‘Amazon Coat‘ is back for another season and it has many people asking “is it okay to wear it again this year?”.

Last winter, the Amazon Coat was a picture-perfect example of a meme coming to life, both intentionally or unintentionally. What started as an affordable way for New Yorkers to look fashionable without shelling out $1,000 for a goose-down jacket, quickly became larger than life.

Orolay, the Chinese company who created the viral sensation, saw seemingly overnight success thanks to the Internet’s most favorite fashion piece since the dress that made us all colorblind.

By February 2019, Orolay was lamenting about the incredible boost the jacket gave their bottom line:

“We made more money in January than we did for the whole of 2017,” Kevin Chiu, 32, told Reuters.

Celeb Endorsements

The Amazon Coat alone was said to have accounted for more than 70 per cent of Orolay’s revenue at that time.

Now, many are faced with the question of whether or not it is ‘fashionable’ to wear this coat for another season, risking the possibility of it being out of style. It appears however, that in addition to a plethora of new colors, the affordable price point is overtaking any desire to keep it hanging in the closet.

This admittedly economically-wise choice is not the only reason the Amazon Coat is making the rounds again.

The #1 Amazon Best Seller has seen a boost in celebrity endorsement as well. Recently, actress Emma Stone was seen sporting the green version, certainly pleasing the manufacturer due to her down-to-earth public persona.

The coat still has enough press and selfie-power to fuel its own Instagram page, which of course is flooded with influencers, celebrities and us commoners vying to get on its home page.

A sure-fire way to get a sales increase? Have Oprah mention your product. That’s exactly what happened this winter when Winfrey included the Orolay coat on ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things‘ – a compilation of ready-to-buy items endorsed by the Godmother of daytime TV herself, on Amazon.

‘Un-Natural’ Advertising

Not only will fancy, new colors and a longer, warmer version keep the Amazon Coat from dropping out of fashion conversations, the survivability of the brand seemingly gets indirect boosts from a bevy of sources.

Sure, you can find it being worn live on EPSN during an NFL game (exposing the brand to a massive, new audience), but Orolay can also count on constant knock-off competition to bolster its search-engine ranking. Because, let’s face it, no one who Googles “Amazon Coat” is going to buy its lesser-than cousin; it’s already an affordable price for what it is, that’s part of why it became popular in the first place.

In addition, the blog-o-sphere has taken upon itself to capitalize on the viral-capabilities of the coat. Whether it’s positive or negative (or in some cases positivity from a negative place, see below), you can’t buy that kind of exposure.

Meme Marketing

One thing is for sure, memes make money, and crafty marketers are starting to catch on. Just ask President Trump; his sharpies and straws have turned what many categorized as ‘gaffs’ into money-making machines. The Trump campaign netted nearly $1 million in short-term sales by turning viral sensations into product.

This is just one example of unique marketing. The more people blog about, mock, question or share Instagram photos of the Amazon Coat, the more money Orolay rakes in.

You can’t blame them either. People want to be stylish, and they want to be shareable on social media, without spending a ton of money.

Combine all of these three factors together, and you’ve got yourself a winner.

