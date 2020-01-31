EXCLUSIVE: ‘There’s Still A Crisis At The Border’: Border Patrol Union VP Reacts To Mexico Deporting 2,000 Migrants

Art Del Cueto, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, reacted to recent reports of the Mexican government deporting more than 2,000 migrants back to Honduras.

He also vented about Congress being so focused on impeachment and not other pressing issues like the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Currently we still have a crisis at the border we still have large groups that are crossing I know the numbers have shown that it has gone down, but it has gone down considering the peak times from record numbers,” said Del Cueto. “But now what we are seeing, is the drugs haven’t slowed down.” (RELATED: Mexico Deports Over 2,000 Caravan Migrants Back To Honduras)

Del Cueto went on to discuss the recent record drug bust in Arizona where more than a hundred pounds of methamphetamine were confiscated.

