TikTok Reinstates Live Action Account, Apologizes, Says ‘Human Error’ Caused Ban

TikTok reinstated a pro-life group’s account Friday and cited “human error” after the platform said Live Action was permanently banned from TikTok Thursday.

A TikTok spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation Friday afternoon that the platform determined after a review that Live Action did not violate TikTok’s Community Guidelines, adding that “TikTok is a platform for creative expression that welcomes diversity of users and viewpoints.”

“The issue was the result of a human error by a moderator,” the TikTok spokesman told the DCNF. “We apologize for the mistake and have reactivated the account.” (RELATED: TikTok Permanently Bans Live Action Over Unspecified ‘Community Guidelines Violations’)

Live Action founder and president Lila Rose tweeted Friday that “after being banned yesterday for ‘violating multiple community guidelines,’ we reached out & received no response. After publicizing this morning & after media inquiries, TikTok backtracks, claims ‘human error.’ We are back up!”

UPDATE #2: Just received this email from TikTok. After being banned yesterday for “violating multiple community guidelines,” we reached out & received no response. After publicizing this morning & after media inquiries, TikTok backtracks, claims “human error.” We are back up! pic.twitter.com/X5DJfrh6C3 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) January 31, 2020

The news comes after TikTok removed a Live Action video Thursday and then informed the group that it was permanently banned.

Live Action had published “an educational video to our TikTok highlighting lives saved by our content & raising awareness of the importance of speaking out on abortion,” Director of External Affairs Alison Centofante said in a press statement Friday. The platform reportedly told Live Action around 2:30 p.m. that the video “violated community guidelines.”

Live Action immediately appealed the removal of the video, Centofante said, and around 3 p.m. received an email from TikTok announcing that the Live Action account “was banned due to multiple Community Guidelines violations.”

“TikTok has rightfully reinstated Live Action’s account,” Rose told the DCNF. “We received an email from TikTok at 11:29 AM PT/2:29 pm ET apologizing for what TikTok is calling ‘human error.’ They admitted that our account ‘is not in violation of any of our Community Guidelines.'”

Rose said that TikTok needs to improve its training and oversight to make sure that “such dramatic ‘human errors'” do not occur in the future.

“Not every pro-life American has the reach that Live Action has to sound the alarm on censorship and viewpoint discrimination,” Rose added. “What we saw today is the power of social media, the pro-life movement, and news outlets in doing their job to call out pro-life viewpoint discrimination. Now, go follow us on TikTok.”

