Schiff Claims Democrats ‘Have Proved’ Impeachment Case Against Trump

Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff claimed Sunday that House Democrats “have proved” their impeachment case against President Donald Trump.

Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, also suggested in the same interview on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” that some GOP senators also believe House Democrats “proved” their case and that Trump is planning to “cheat in the next election.”

What is remarkable is that you now have Republican senators coming out and saying, ‘Yes, the House proved its case. The House proved the corrupt scheme that they’ve charged in the articles of impeachment, the president did withhold hundreds of millions of dollars from an ally to try to coerce that ally into helping him cheat in the next election’ … I think it’s enormously important that the country understand exactly what this president did and we have proved it.

But those Republican senators who contemplated extending the Senate trial with witnesses did not say they believed the Democrats proved Trump committed an impeachable offense nor that he had plans to cheat in the 2020 presidential election. (RELATED: Rep. Schiff Has Done 419 TV Interviews Pushing Russian Collusion Conspiracy)

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in a statement, “Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate.”

Without saying how, Schiff repeated his claim that “[Trump] is threatening to still cheat in the next election.” (RELATED: White House Lawyer: Schiff ‘Untruthful On Whistleblower And Russian Collusion)

“I still think it is enormously important that the president was impeached because the country is moving away from its democratic ideals … By standing up to this president we are helping to slow the momentum away from our Democratic values,” Schiff added.

Although it was rejected by the Mueller report, Schiff recently resurrected the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy after he had admitted he had no evidence to substantiate the claim that the Trump campaign worked with Russia to help win the 2016 presidential election.

During his opening statement during the impeachment inquiry, Schiff fabricated the contents of a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, 2019.