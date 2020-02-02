SMOKE BREAK: David Hookstead’s Perfect Super Bowl Party

The first Sunday in February is always one of the greatest days of the year, as it combines much of what makes America great: football, food and beer.

Indeed, Super Bowl Sunday is one of the greatest days of the year, and it is truly an all-day event. For one day, all Americans come together to bond over our nation’s national past time with great food, great football and great alcohol.

This year’s matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs promises to be a great matchup, and Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief David Hookstead is here to help you plan your day. See what Hookstead has to say in the latest episode of “Smoke Break.”

