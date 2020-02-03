Exclusive: ‘She Supports The Enemies Of The United States’ — Iraqi Refugee Running Against Ilhan Omar Unloads On Her Middle East Policies

Dalia Al-Aqidi, the Iraqi refugee and former White House correspondent running against Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in Minnesota’s 5th district, joined Daily Caller’s Christian Datoc for yet another interview.

Al-Aqidi specifically critiqued Omar’s comments commemorating Holocaust Remembrance Day and claimed that her stance on the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement is not “sophisticated” shows she “supports the enemies of the United States.”

