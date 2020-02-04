Academy Tweets Out Oscar Predictions Then Deletes Post

The Academy got everyone’s attention when it appeared to tweet out its own predictions for who would win the Oscars this year and then deleted the post.

It comes after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences showed off a new way for fans to get involved in who will take home the awards ahead of this Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles, per the New York Post in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Adam Sandler Brings Opera Man Back To ‘SNL,’ Takes Aim At 2020 Dems)

The post from the academy reportedly read, “My Oscar predictions” with picks for all the major categories before it was deleted. (RELATED: Watch Jennifer Aniston And Adam Sandler In The Trailer For ‘Murder Mystery’)

not the academy tweeting their own “predictions” for the oscars… pic.twitter.com/y63acMGQvk — alina (@loversinfilm) February 4, 2020

However, as noted by the outlet the post still exists after it was retweeted by many people, predicting that movies like “Parasite” would win for Best Picture, Sam Mendes for Best Director for his movie titled “1917” and “Jojo Rabbit” for Adapted Screenplay.

In the acting categories, predictions included Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor in “Joker,” Renée Zellweger for Best Actress in “Judy,” and in the supporting roles, Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time in . . . Hollywood” and Laura Dern in “Marriage Story.”

One journalist tweeted, “Wonder if @TheAcademy will say something about this bot (?) that tweeted out Oscar predictions.”

Wonder if @TheAcademy will say something about this bot (?) that tweeted out Oscar predictions. pic.twitter.com/SMPCEHdH5j — Travis Clark (@TravClark2) February 4, 2020

“The academy deleted their Oscar predictions tweet which is somehow funnier than them tweeting it in the first place,” another person wrote.

the academy deleted their Oscar predictions tweet which is somehow funnier than them tweeting it in the first place — Claire Lower (@clairelizzie) February 4, 2020

After deleting the post, the Academy apologized and said it just meant to show people some examples of how the new interactive feature worked.

“We invited fans on Twitter to make and share your #Oscars predictions. A ton of you already have,” a statement read. “A brief issue on Twitter made some of yours look like they came from our account. They didn’t. This error is now resolved. And we’ll reveal our picks on Sunday.”