Democrats Sit Quietly As Republicans Cheer Women’s Unemployment Numbers

Democrats sat quietly as Republicans applauded the lowest women’s unemployment numbers in years Tuesday night at the State of the Union.

President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night in Washington, D.C., where he said that the unemployment rate under his administration is lower than it has been for any administration in the history of the U.S.

The president also pointed out that unemployment rates for women have reached record lows, amidst thunderous applause from Republicans. Democrats attending the State of the Union, however, sat silent as Republicans applauded low unemployment for women.

“If we hadn’t reversed the failed economic policies of the previous administration, the world would not now be witnessing this great economic success,” Trump said.

“African-American youth unemployment has reached an all-time low,” the president said. “African-American poverty has declined to the lowest rate ever recorded. The unemployment rate for women reached the lowest level in almost 70 years and last year women filled 72% of all new jobs added.”

WATCH:



The president also pointed out that unemployment for veterans and disabled Americans has dropped to a record low and that the unemployment rate for workers without high school diplomas has achieved the lowest unemployment rate “recorded in U.S. history.”

“A record number of young Americans are now employed,” he added. “Under the last administration, more than 10 million people were added to the food stamp rolls. Under my administration, 7 million Americans have come off food stamps, and 10 million people have been lifted off of welfare.”

