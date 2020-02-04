Melania Trump To Fundraise For Trump’s 2020 Campaign

First Lady Melania Trump will make a big move into the political arena next month, hosting two fundraisers for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

The first lady will hold events in Beverly Hills, California and at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, according to Politico.

Melania has generally not been involved with the political side of the Trump administration, only making public statements on issues having to do with her family and her anti-bullying campaign #BeBest. (RELATED: Trump Signs Melania Trump’s Anti-Bullying Initiative)

Melania sprung into action in December to defend her son after House impeachment witness Pamela Karlan appeared to make a joke about Barron’s name.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” the first lady said.