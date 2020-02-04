Company Behind Iowa Caucus App Seeks ‘Client Success Rep’ Just Hours After Massive Failure

Shadow Inc., the company behind the app that reportedly caused the confusion in Monday’s Iowa caucuses, posted a job opening before Iowa’s results rolled in.
The job was posted via Daybook, which links people to jobs in politics, policy, government affairs and nonprofits.
“Job Opportunity! Shadow, a Democratic Digital Firm seeks a Client Success Representative to respond to incoming requests for help, manage the client-facing help center, and any client training,” Daybook’s tweet reads.
Also within hours of the disastrous caucuses, the Iowa Democratic Party posted a job opening via Daybook as well: Members Services Coordinator. (RELATED: ‘What An F-ing Disaster’: NBC Hot Mic Moment Appears To Catch Panelist Trashing Iowa Caucuses)
“This is amazing. The two most recent job listings posted to Daybook, both posted late last night, are by the Iowa Democratic Party and Shadow, the firm behind the app that destroyed the caucus,” the Washington Free Beacon’s Brent Scher tweeted.
Caucus results were still unknown as the candidates left Iowa for New Hampshire ahead of the next primary contest.