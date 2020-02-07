Worried About ‘Corona Virus’ Or The Flu? Here’s The Best Practices to Avoid Getting Sick

Bat flu, bird flu, swine flu; it seems like every few years there is a new animal-related illness lurking around every corner, looking to catch your immune system at its weakest.

Some of the best practices to avoid getting sick are the same things grandma tried to teach you: don’t put your hands in your mouth, always wash your hands, don’t stay out in the cold…the simple stuff. There are a few other points of advice and products that may save you during flu season.

1. Stay Clean or Stay Sick

The easiest way to stay sick is to be dirty. You already know to wash your hands frequently and keep some hand-sanitizer handy, but letting germs fester around can prevent a speedy recovery.

Get healthier faster by ensuring that you shower often, wear clean clothes and keep your bedding clean. Whether you’re sweating, sneezing or having a runny nose, keep all your garments even cleaner than you normally would. Consider anything that has touched your body while you’re sick a contaminated item.

2. Be Cautious When Traveling

Not only does traveling mean you’re exposed to a higher volume of people, you may be required to heighten your levels of caution depending on where you go.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has a handy website you can use to get medical advice based on where you’re traveling.

You may be recommended certain vaccines, medicines or, in many places around the world you need to be cautious about the drinking water. Avoid ice cubes and purchase your own bottled water to circumvent waterborne bacteria.

In addition to the above, there are items you may want to think about buying to help you get back on your feet and back to work as soon as possible.

Consider some of the following items when the dark days of winter are upon us.

3. Nasal Care

You’ll want to avoid some products from different parts of the world, they may be illegal in the United States or possibly include addictive or dangerous steroids. You can easily find some nasal drops or spray at your local pharmacy, this one from NasalCrom boasts that it is steroid-free and is non-drowsy.

If you’re a little braver, consider purchasing a Navage Nasal Care system, it may be a little awkward at first, but flushing out your nasal passage with a salt solution is a safe, organic way to finally get some relief.

4. Humidify Your Life

If you ever wake up with a dry mouth or throat, or find that the inside of your nose is dry and even scabbed, it’s likely that your air is too dry.

It’s hard to pinpoint if you’re not familiar, but once you humidify your room you’ll start to notice a huge difference.

Amazon’s choice (and a lot of customer’s) for a humidifier is the Cool Mist Humidifier by PurSteam. They’re simple: fill with water, set the level of humidity, and the humidifier sprays water into the air to retain moisture.

Be sure to note room size when purchasing a humidifier, you’ll need a model that is specific to the size of the area.

After as little as one night, you may start to notice you just solved a problem you never knew you had.

5. Get Quality Sleep

In addition to your clean sheets and humidifier, you might want to consider a weighted blanket. A good night’s sleep is important to recovery, and anything that could get you into REM sleep faster is surely worth looking into.

For anyone who has a sleep disorder, or just finds that they feel uncomfortable or fidgety in bed, this blanket comes highly recommended.

It still folds away and doesn’t trap in heat. It may seem like a foreign concept, but it works for a lot of people.

6. Get Your Daily Dose

While it’s true that your day-to-day doesn’t necessarily require a constant stream of vitamins, when the feeling of getting sick is coming on or if you’re not getting the nutrients you need, vitamins are a simple replacement.

Pop some Vitamin C when your throat is feeling dry or you’re feeling a bit weak. If you’re burning the candle at both ends, and not getting enough fresh air and sunlight, stock up on Vitamin D. Even consider some iron supplements if you feel like you’re not eating as healthy as you should, and lacking energy.

No matter what remedy you choose, nothing beats rest, sanitation, and living a healthy and active lifestyle. It’s way easier to get sick in a dirty environment, so keep that desk (and your sheets) clean, and you’ll be back to work quicker than you can drink that delicious bat soup.

