Corona Is Confident Its Consumers Won’t Confuse Their Product With The Coronavirus Disease

The Internet has exploded with memes associating the coronavirus, the respiratory disease that has produced thousands of cases in China, with the popular beer by the same name.

The coronavirus is not just another name for the feeling you have on the Sixth of May, it’s a real virus, but nevertheless the association with the popular Mexican beer seems to be spreading.

For example, this woman poured two cases of Corona down the sink in an effort to combat the disease. She’s wearing a mask and rubber gloves. (RELATED: Coronavirus And Quarantines: How Wokeness Endangers Public Health)

Perhaps she is just pouring a few out for the lives lost to the epidemic. The death toll only continues to increase.

But contrary to the recent spike in “beer virus” google searches, consuming Corona will NOT give you the coronavirus.

A bar in Hamilton, New Zealand, called House of Hood, chose to promote a sale on Coronas in a now deleted poster that said “$6.50 while the pandemic lasts,” according to the New York Post.

The promotion included a picture of two men in hazmat suits holding Coronas.

Mixed reviews on a New Zealand bar’s Corona drinks promotion poking fun at the Coronavirus outbreak:https://t.co/YzWKacUyQQ

Good or Bad? You decide.#hwusc — Rachel (@Rachel35470146) January 29, 2020

The bar changed its a advertisement to “Lets be honest, there are worse things you can catch in Hamilton,” per the NY Post.

The chief executive of the Lawrenson Group, John Lawrenson, who also operates the House on Hood noted that only a small number of people were offended by the advertisement.

Lawrenson, grateful for the publicity, issued a statement after criticism of the ad.

“So I’d just like to say thanks to all the snowflakes for the free advertising and thanks to everyone else with a sense of humour who liked the post,” He said, according to the Daily Mail.

The coronavirus has killed 427 people so far, all in China except for one Chinese man who was traveling in the Philippines.

Constellation Brands, Corona’s parent company, is confident that people understand the difference between their product and the deadly virus. (RELATED: The Coronavirus Is Only The Latest Deadly Disease China Has Unleashed On The World)

When asked if Corona sales have increased or decreased since the virus and the association between the two became apparent, Maggie Bowman, Senior Director of the beer division at Constellation Brands, told the Daily Caller that the company continues to perform well.

“Our beer business continues to perform well and we believe that, by and large, consumers understand there’s no linkage between the virus and our beers/business,” Bowman said. (RELATED: Would You Rather: Get Coronavirus Or Have 4 More Years Of Trump?)

Joanne McNeish, a Ryerson University marketing professor, believes Corona’s business will operate as usual, according to the Financial Post.

“Beer is a not ‘serious’ food but associated with good times and relaxing. They should continue with business and promoting the brand as usual,” she told the Post.

Ground zero for the virus is Wuhan, China, and as of Tuesday there are more than 20,500 confirmed cases.

Health officials in Massachusetts confirmed a coronavirus case at Boston College on February 1, making it the eighth in the United States.

The student returned from Wuhan, China, and he is being held under quarantine until health officials decide that he isn’t a danger to others.

Though the association is more of a joke, Google reported a recent trend in the search for “corona beer virus” and “beer virus,” and while this doesn’t compare to the “Coronavirus” search, there is an apparent association between the well known beer company and the virus itself.

Google also noted last week the spike in the “Coronavirus” search.

Global search interest for “coronavirus symptoms” has spiked +1,050% this week. ???? Here are the top searched questions in the past 24 hours.#coronavirus #GoogleTrends pic.twitter.com/bPVsL3hCYW — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) January 21, 2020

Carlsberg, a global brewing company, has experienced a decrease in earnings since the Coronavirus outbreak in China, according to Bloomberg.

The company has prolonged brewery shutdowns in China and predicts Coronavirus will continue to curb their earnings.

“It’s a very sad situation for China and its people, and the virus will affect our business negatively,” Chief Executive Officer Cees ‘t Hart said, per Bloomberg.

Beer sales have suffered along with a lot of Chinese businesses, but not because of the word association. The outbreak has disrupted trade worldwide, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Apple Inc. will close its stores and offices in China through Feb. 9, according to the WSJ. Apple employs 10,000 people in China.

The Corona-coronavirus pun has even made its way on late night TV, with Conan O’Brien doing a bit on the joke.

“This is the craziest story, sales of Corona beer, you know Corona beer, are down because people are mistakenly connecting it to the coronavirus. Its true, yeah, the same thing happened a few years ago to Ebola beer,” Conan joked.

“Remember when no one was buying bird flu hot pockets?” He added.