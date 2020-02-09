‘I Am Here To Assassinate President Donald Trump’ — Man With Knife Arrested Outside White House

Washington, D.C. police arrested a man carrying a knife outside the White House Saturday after he allegedly expressed a desire to kill President Donald Trump.

Roger Hedgpeth, 25, allegedly told a U.S. Secret Service officer on 15th and Pennsylvania Ave. NW that he wanted to assassinate the president and had a knife with him, according to the Associated Press.

The Washington Post reports that he said specifically, “I am here to assassinate President Donald Trump.”

The police report noted that the man may have mental health issues. He was arrested with a 3.5 inch blade by Metropolitan PD.

Man carrying knife arrested outside White House after threat / @Fox5DC https://t.co/fKg1P5Dl32 — Tom Fitzgerald (@FitzFox5DC) February 9, 2020

There have been several instances of threats and other strange things happening near the White House in Washington. (RELATED: Waffle House Shooter Was Previously Arrested By Secret Service, Had Guns Confiscated)

Last April, a man lit himself on fire outside of the White House and was apprehended by Secret Service.

In 2017, a Texas man was arrested around the White House after he allegedly traveled to Washington to kill “white police.”