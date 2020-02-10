‘I’m Not Female And I Menstruate’: Queer User Targets FitBit’s ‘Female Health’ Tracker

A queer Twitter user targeted Fitbit’s “female health” tracker for alienating transgender and intersex users in a Saturday tweet, saying, “I’m not female and I menstruate.”

Twitter user “Lilo the Autistic Queer” criticized the popular health tracker company Fitbit for using the category “female health” instead of a category that Lilo the Autistic Queer considers queer inclusive for women who do not have periods. The Twitter user did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Hey @FitbitSupport,” the user tweeted Saturday. “I love the ‘Female Health’ tracker in your app. However, I’m not female & I menstruate. Many trans & intersex people are in this position and feel alienated from menstrual health access. Could you please change the name to the neutral term ‘Menstrual Health’?”

“It’s a tiny change they could make that will make a huge difference to a lot of people,” Lilo the Autistic Queer added. “I don’t want to have to misgender myself and my body in order to access menstrual health tools.” (RELATED: Biological Male Serving As Trans Female Virginia Delegate Gets Equal Rights Amendment Tattooed On Arm)

The user also tweeted a picture of what the Fitbit health tracker looks like, showing the category “Female health.”

Here is what the tool looks like, with the one issue circled. It lets me track my period, tells me when my next period is likely to happen, let’s me track symptoms (including on non-period days), keeps track of trends, and tracks fertility. pic.twitter.com/5379ZVmCXl — Lilo the Autistic Queer (@A_Silent_Child) February 8, 2020

Lilo the Autistic Queer encouraged other users to both retweet the criticism of Fitbit and tweet their own thoughts about

“something you want people to understand about your experiences with menstruation” using the hashtag #MyHealthMyFight.

Fitbit did not respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

