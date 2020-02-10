Mel Tucker Will Stay At Colorado, Won’t Take Michigan State Job

Colorado football coach Mel Tucker is staying with the Buffaloes.

Tucker’s name has been thrown around a bunch for the Michigan State opening, but he killed the speculation Saturday when he tweeted, “I am committed to @CUBuffsFootball for #TheBuild of our program, its great athletes, coaches & supporters.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, there’s another name you can cross off of the list for the Buffs. Michigan State is just taking it in the shorts right now.

Dantonio shocked everybody with a stunning retirement, they’re scrambling to find a coach and nothing is coming together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Feb 4, 2020 at 1:25pm PST

Tucker would have been a great hire if they could have gotten him, but that’s no longer an option on the table.

I honestly have no idea what the Michigan State leaders plan to do. I have no idea at all. What I do know for sure is that they’re going to have to act fast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Jan 24, 2020 at 5:29am PST

With every passing day, MSU’s situation is going to only get worse. What a disaster of a scenario for the Spartans.