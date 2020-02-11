Editorial

Kate Middleton Wows In Gorgeous Midnight Blue Skirt Suit In Nottinghamshire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Duke and Duchess of Cornwall during a joint visit to the defence medical rehabilitation centre (DMRC) in Nottinghamshire. . (Photo by Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Kate Middleton truly wowed when she showed up Tuesday in a gorgeous midnight blue skirt suit during a visit with service members of the Armed Forces in Nottinghamshire, England.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, button up coat and skirt that went down past her knees. There she joined Prince Willam and the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) to meet patients and staff. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the terrific look with her hair partly pulled back and black high heel boots. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked fantastic would be a serious understatement.

“The Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre supports serving members of the Armed Forces who are recovering from injuries and trauma,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read. “Together with The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met patients and staff at the centre.”

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she stunned when she showed up in a beautiful red dress and heart scarf combo during an outing in Britain.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.