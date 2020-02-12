Max Boot Begs Democrats Not To Nominate Bernie — But Will Still Vote For Him If They Do

Political analyst Max Boot begged Democrats to “do the smart thing” and nominate someone — anyone — other than independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Boot made his case in an op-ed for the Washington Post, calling for the party to “coalesce quickly around one of the three moderates—Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, or Michael Bloomberg—who are still standing after the first two contests.” (RELATED: Washington Post Columnist Max Boot Suggests Trump Belongs In ‘Padded Cell’ For Warning Iran On Twitter)

Please, Democrats, do the smart thing and coalesce quickly around one of the three moderates—Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, or Michael Bloomberg—who are still standing after the first two contests. The future of our democracy may depend on it.https://t.co/C1v8r2m9n4 — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) February 12, 2020

Boot began his plea by painting a dark picture of the United States with President Donald Trump at the helm:

When you’re on a ship that’s sinking, it’s not time to rhapsodize about how someday you’ll build a super-yacht with all the amenities. Nor is it time to debate who will command that imaginary vessel. It’s time to grab a bucket and start bailing water — pronto. That’s where we are today. The ship of state is taking on water at an alarming rate. It’s Mayday time as President Trump continues to poke holes in the hull — the rule of law — that has kept U.S. democracy afloat for almost 244 years.

Boot went on to chronicle Trump’s actions since being acquitted in the recent impeachment trial, arguing that every day that passed was another day that the Trump White House attacked the system. “I’m sending out an S.O.S. (Save Our System),” Boot said, declaring that the only hope was to ensure Democratic victory in November.

“I devoutly hope Democrats do not nominate Sanders. He is a risk we cannot run at this moment of peril,” Boot concluded — but conceded that he would cast a vote for Sanders if he was the party’s choice.