Jeff Bezos Spends $165 Million On Los Angeles Mansion

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has dropped $165 million on a Los Angeles mansion.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the purchase price of the nine-acre property is a record for the area. The WSJ also reported that the house is about 13,000 square feet, has a pool and a golf course.

Just in case you’re wondering how spending $165 million might impact Bezos, it’s the equivalent of somebody who makes $60,000 a year spending $75 on a house. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Jeff Bezos bought the most expensive property in LA with an eighth of a percent of his net worth (If you make $60,000 a year, that’s like spending $75 on a house) https://t.co/eKnzd10VEd via @Verge — Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer) February 12, 2020

While I’m sure there are some losers out there who will try to complain about this, I’m all for Bezos spending millions and millions on a house.

What’s the point of starting Amazon and getting rich if you can’t ball out? I hope he spends as much money as he wants on real estate.

If I was worth more than $100 billion, I’d be doing the exact same thing. Spend that cash, my friend!

So say whatever you want about Bezos, but I don’t think anybody can ever say the man doesn’t know how to scoop up real estate.

The man has land all over the country.

Where Jeff Bezos owns homes: • Medina, Washington

• Beverly Hills (x3)

• New York City (x3)

• Washington, D.C.

• Van Horn, Texas Am I missing anything? — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) February 12, 2020

Props to Bezos for buying the most expensive house in Los Angeles. Hopefully, he uses it to throw some banging parties.

After all, what’s the purpose of spending $165 million on a Los Angeles mansion if you’re not going to use it to party?