Jennifer Hudson Set To Perform Tribute To Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

Musician Jennifer Hudson has been tapped to perform at the NBA All-Star Game.
The NBA announced Thursday that Hudson would perform a tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the others that died in a fatal helicopter crash Jan. 26.
Hudson’s performance will come before the players’ introductions on Feb. 16 at the United Center. (RELATED: Kobe Bryant Says Women Could Play In The NBA ‘Right Now’)
The NBA also revealed a star-studded line up for the rest of the game.
“Before All-Star team introductions, Common will welcome fans to Chicago with a moving narrative about what basketball means to the city,” the NBA revealed. “Prior to tip-off, Chicagoan and 10-time GRAMMY winner Chaka Khan will sing the U.S. national anthem and country music singer-songwriter Tenille Arts will sing the Canadian national anthem. At halftime, Chance The Rapper will take the stage with five-time GRAMMY winner Lil Wayne, 2020 GRAMMY winner DJ Khaled and GRAMMY-nominated Migos rapper Quavo for a star-studded performance of their chart-topping hits.”
A special performance by Queen Latifah will occur during the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night. She is set to perform “Love’s in Need of Love Today” and will be joined by a Chicago youth choir.
Rap artist Taylor Bennett will perform during halftime of Friday’s NBA Rising Stars game.