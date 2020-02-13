Entertainment

Jennifer Hudson Set To Perform Tribute To Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

Kobe_Bryant_Jennifer_Hudson

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 21, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) / Jennifer Hudson attends the world premiere of "Cats" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Musician Jennifer Hudson has been tapped to perform at the NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA announced Thursday that Hudson would perform a tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the others that died in a fatal helicopter crash Jan. 26.

Hudson’s performance will come before the players’ introductions on Feb. 16 at the United Center. (RELATED: Kobe Bryant Says Women Could Play In The NBA ‘Right Now’)

The NBA also revealed a star-studded line up for the rest of the game.

“Before All-Star team introductions, Common will welcome fans to Chicago with a moving narrative about what basketball means to the city,” the NBA revealed. “Prior to tip-off, Chicagoan and 10-time GRAMMY winner Chaka Khan will sing the U.S. national anthem and country music singer-songwriter Tenille Arts will sing the Canadian national anthem. At halftime, Chance The Rapper will take the stage with five-time GRAMMY winner Lil Wayne, 2020 GRAMMY winner DJ Khaled and GRAMMY-nominated Migos rapper Quavo for a star-studded performance of their chart-topping hits.”

A special performance by Queen Latifah will occur during the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night. She is set to perform “Love’s in Need of Love Today” and will be joined by a Chicago youth choir.

Rap artist Taylor Bennett will perform during halftime of Friday’s NBA Rising Stars game.