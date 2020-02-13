Lindsey Graham Says Reports Of Political Bias In Roger Stone Case Are ‘Simply Not Fair’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham ripped into recent reports of political bias in the case against Roger Stone.

“If media reports are accurate — about juror bias in the Roger Stone case — I hope the Court will take such allegations seriously,” Graham tweeted Thursday. (RELATED: ‘A Bunch Of Partisan Bulls**t’: Lindsey Graham Hopes Impeachment Blows Up In Democrats’ Faces)

“Every American is entitled to political views, but no American should ever face a jury with seething political bias in a case that involves politics,” Graham added. “Simply not fair.”

Prosecutors recommended a nine-year prison sentence for Stone, once a confidant of President Donald Trump. The president — among others — publicly criticized the official suggestions as excessive.

He was originally arrested in a pre-dawn raid of his Florida home and eventually convicted on charges of obstruction, making false statements, and witness tampering.

Attorney General William Barr led the DOJ to reevaluate the sentencing recommendation, at which point several prosecutors resigned from the case in protest.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced that he would call Barr in to testify over what a number of Democrats have been calling inappropriate influence on the justice system.