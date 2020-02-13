Politics

Trump Takes Aim At John Kelly: ‘Like So May X’s, He Misses The Action’

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly for an exclusive interview with Reuters journalists in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

President Donald Trump fired back Thursday at his former chief of staff Gen. John Kelly, saying that he missed the “action.”

“When I terminated John Kelly, which I couldn’t do fast enough, he knew full well that he was way over his head. Being Chief of Staff just wasn’t for him. He came in with a bang, went out with a whimper, but like so many X’s, he misses the action & just can’t keep his mouth shut,” Trump tweeted. (RELATED: Burgess Owens Lays Out The Lesson America Should Have Learned From Trump’s Impeachment)

Trump went on to say that Kelly had both a “military and legal obligation” to refrain from speaking out about certain issues, adding, “His incredible wife, Karen, who I have a lot of respect for, once pulled me aside & said strongly that ‘John respects you greatly. When we are no longer here, he will only speak well of you.’ Wrong!”

Kelly spoke out on a number of topics, addressing everything from the testimony of LTC Alexander Vindman to President Trump’s handling of relations with Russia and North Korea.

Kelly’s comments were very critical of Trump, as he suggested among other things that North Korea and Russia might be playing him.