Jorge Ramos Reminds Biden That Obama Administration Put Kids In Cages At The Border

Jorge Ramos took Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to task over the Obama administration’s record of putting migrant kids in cages at the border.

The Univision News anchor critiqued Biden’s immigration record in an interview posted Friday night. Ramos took issue with a statement Biden made in a debate over the summer, where the former vice president falsely claimed that the Obama administration never put kids in cages. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Is Now The Democratic Front-Runner, And That Should Worry Republicans)

“You actually did,” Ramos said of Biden’s claim. “We found a picture of an 8-year-old boy from Honduras.”

Ramos then showed Biden a photo of the boy in a cage, but the former vice president continued to defend his record.

“What happened was all the unaccompanied children were coming across the border,” Biden said. “We tried to get them out, we kept them safe, and get them out of the detention center … and get them into communities as quickly as we can.”

Biden then got confrontational with Ramos about his record, arguing that there is no comparison between the Obama administration’s record on immigration and the Trump administration’s actions.

“You know you’re not telling the truth here,” Biden said. “Look how quickly we got them out and got them back to families … we sought to get them into safe communities. We sought to get them out of the control of the Homeland Security.”