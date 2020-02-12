This Is The New Joe Biden Backstreet Boys Cover

A video went viral over the weekend when supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sung a Biden-infused cover of a Backstreets Boys song.
“Biden’s back alright!’ the song went. However, that is no longer the best Backstreets Boy cover on the internet. Watch the latest rendition in the video below, and chime in with your thoughts in the comment section!
NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:
Jim Jordan Wants To Hold The Russian Collusion Investigators Accountable
Dan Crenshaw Slams Social Security
Journalist Tells Harrowing Story Of Being Attacked By ANTIFA
Farage Warns World Leaders: 2016 Was Just The Beginning
Sidelined By Transgender Athlete | High School Track Star Speaks Out
Ted Cruz Wants EL CHAPO to Pay for the Border Wall
Dan Crenshaw Reveals His Eye Patch Collection
Rudy Giuliani: The Mueller Report Was A “Political Hit”