‘You’re A F**king Fascist!’ — Second Amendment Activists Heckle Mike Bloomberg In Virginia

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg was heckled by several pro-Second Amendment activists during a Saturday evening campaign stop in Virginia.

As the former New York City mayor was speaking, protesters yelled “You’re f**king fascist!” and “You’re a racist!”

The mostly pro-Bloomberg crowd began booing and yelling “We like Mike!” and “Mike! Mike! Mike!”

A video of the action was posted Saturday by the Washington Examiner:

Several protesters were wearing “guns save lives” stickers, the Examiner reported, a slogan they continued to chant as they were pushed out by security.

Long a lightning rod on the issue of gun control, part of the former New York City mayor’s Saturday speech included reiterating his support for Virginia Democrats who recently passed controversial gun control legislation in the state.

“I’ve been to Virginia more than anywhere else,” Bloomberg said, according to the Examiner. “I have been involved in Virginia politics since long before I became a presidential candidate. In 2013, I was a big supporter of Terry McAuliffe.” (RELATED: Bloomberg Bought Virginia Legislators Introduce Confiscatory Gun Ban)

“In 2017, 2018, and 2019, we were fighting against the hate displayed in Charlottesville,” he continued. “Last year, in more than 25 years, all that work paid off, and Democrats took control of both chambers.”

The billionaire businessman’s late entry strategy to make a splash on Super Tuesday and beyond seems to be paying off, as he is currently polling first with 27.3% Democratic support in Florida. Fourteen states will go to the polls on March 3, and Floridians vote two weeks later.