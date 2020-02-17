Trump Raises Stakes In Fight With Boris Johnson, Says Using Huawei Jeopardizes US Intelligence

President Donald Trump issued a warning Sunday to countries that use Chinese tech company firm, Huawei.

Any country partnering with Huawei risk jeopardizing U.S.’ ability to share intelligence, the president said through one of his chief diplomats, U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell. Trump’s comment comes after Britain permitted Huawei limited access in January to the country’s network.

Trump “just called me from AF1 and instructed me to make clear that any nation who chooses to use an untrustworthy 5G vendor will jeopardize our ability to share Intelligence and information at the highest level,” Grenell told his Twitter followers Sunday evening.

Britain is reportedly allowing the company to supply and build 5G network infrastructure but will deny the massive company access to some of Britain’s government sites. Britain officials had been under intense pressure from the Trump administration to block Huawei.

Huawei considers the move a win, even though Britain also limited its market share to 35%. (RELATED: UK Allows Huawei Limited Access To 5G Networks, Restricts The Company On Other Parts)

Meanwhile, American officials are stepping up their anti-Huawei campaign. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for instance, told his Twitter followers in January that Britain had a “momentous decision ahead on 5G.”

Former Rep. Mike Rogers of Michigan was among a handful of people who panned Britain’s move. “It’s a recipe for disaster,” he said in a press statement addressing the decision.

China has reportedly spent $24 billion more on wireless communications infrastructure since 2015 than the U.S.

The country also built more 5G towers in a three-month span in 2017 than the U.S. did in three years. There are also concerns that Huawei’s and ZTE’s close ties to China leave the U.S. open to cyberattacks.

