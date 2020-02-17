How Demographic Trends Will Affect The 2020 Election

Do demographics determine destiny? If they do, Republicans may be in big trouble in the 2020 election and beyond.

Decades of unrestrained, mass legal and illegal immigration have added millions to the U.S. population – and millions new voters to the electorate. It has exploded the population of states like California and New York, which partly explains how these states turned blue. Polls show that new immigrants vote overwhelmingly Democrat.

Lisa Smiley, a legal immigrant herself, shares the alarming facts about how mass immigration is redistributing political power in favor of the Democratic Party. If Republicans want to win future elections, they must halt mass immigration before it is too late. (RELATED: Bernie’s New Immigration Proposal: Break Up ICE, Decriminalize Illegal Immigration, 50,000 ‘Climate Migrants’ And More)

Pod & Country is a weekly show produced by the Daily Caller. Host Lisa Smiley seeks to enlighten Americans who want to think deeper about what’s happening in America. She goes beyond the typical headlines to discuss the political and moral ideas driving the day’s biggest stories.

