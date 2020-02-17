Elton John Cuts Concert Short, Tells Fans He Couldn’t Continue: ‘I Gave It All I Had’

Elton John cut his concert short Sunday night in Auckland and broke down in tears after telling his fans he just couldn’t go on after catching walking pneumonia.

It all went down in New Zealand during the 72-year-old performers stop in the country as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, per Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: WATCH: Elton John Loses It On Stage Over Handsy Fans [VIDEO])

Videos posted online by concert goers showed the “I’m Still Standing” performer on stage getting emotional as he told the crowd he was sorry and couldn’t go on after losing his voice. (RELATED: Elton John Calls Trump A ‘Barbarian’ While Raising Big Bucks For Hillary)

Tour promoters told the outlet, John still plans to play his remaining shows in New Zealand and Australia once he is feeling better.

“Elton John was disappointed and deeply upset at having to end his Auckland concert early last night,” the promoters said in their statement. A concert in the country previously planned for Tuesday had been delayed till Wednesday.

The “Sacrifice” hitmaker has since shared via Instagram how sorry he was and thanked fans for the support.

“I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland,” John wrote. “I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had.”

“Thank-you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance, he added. “I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx.”

The legendary singer, in addition to the show Wednesday, is set to perform in Auckland again on Thursday then head to Australia for seven performances before hitting Canada and the U.S.