FLASHBACK: Meghan McCain Looks Queasy As Avenatti Says ‘All Of My Sexual Fantasies Involve Handcuffs’ On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain was the only one who looked revolted when media-darling-turned-convicted-felon Michael Avenatti discussed his sexual fantasies on “The View.”

The segment aired in August of 2018, when Avenatti — who was representing adult entertainer Stormy Daniels in a case against President Donald Trump — was making dozens of appearances on multiple networks. (RELATED: Joy Behar Blames Trump For Racial Division, Cites Two Fake Stories To Prove Her Point)

WATCH:

Joy Behar brought up the topic in relation to a Psychology Today survey about sexual fantasies and why people have them. “The answers range from, you know, duh, sexual arousal to meeting unfulfilled needs and being bored with the person you’re with,” Behar explained, turning to Avenatti. “So, Michael, do you have these fantasies or what?”

Behar, along with cohosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro laughed while McCain sat quietly, appearing to be uncomfortable. Avenatti smiled, saying, “Well, well, to be clear, unlike Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson, I actually believe in sex. So, you know —”

“How does Tucker Carlson not believe in sex?” McCain interrupted. “He has five kids. He definitely believes in sex, Tucker Carlson has a bunch of children.”

“All of my sexual fantasies involve handcuffs,” Avenatti then said, and McCain was clearly repulsed.

“So, wait, wait. Are the one putting on the handcuffs or are you handcuffed?” Navarro asked. (RELATED: Ana Navarro Compares Michael Avenatti To The Holy Spirit On Live TV)

“I’m always putting on the handcuffs,” Avenatti replied.

“I think I would like to put the handcuffs on Donald Trump!” Behar said.

As Avenatti fell from grace and multiple media personalities have had to reckon with the fact that they took him seriously, in large part because he was attacking President Trump, McCain has taken pride in her initial judgment.

Just saying one last time for the cheap seats in the back – I called Michael Avenatti being a complete and total scum bag from day one…. ????????‍♀️ https://t.co/KZGlAdriAS — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 11, 2019