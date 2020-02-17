Official WH Christmas Ornament For 2020 Unveiled — Features JFK

Each year the White House Historical Association designs an ornament that commemorates the legacy of a president and the design for the 2020 ornament honors President John F. Kennedy.

Unveiled on Monday by the White House Historical Association, the official 2020 White House Christmas Ornament honors JFK, the thirty-fifth president of the United States. (PHOTOS: Melania Wishes Everyone Merry Christmas With Release Of Official WH Christmas Photo)

WATCH:

As stated in the clip, this year’s ornament honors the “sense of optimism” and “pride and forward looking direction” that Kennedy brought to the presidency. (RELATED: Melania Shows Off Her Christmas Spirit At Marine Corps Toys For Tots Event [PHOTOS])

Announcing the Official 2020 White House Christmas Ornament, commemorating President John F. Kennedy. The 40th annual ornament recognizes the contributions of the Kennedys in restoring the White House and making it accessible for future generations: https://t.co/C3zCTEi9e9 pic.twitter.com/u47s81Cmqm — White House History (@WhiteHouseHstry) February 17, 2020

“In his inauguration address, Kennedy famously said ‘ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country,’ and he really showed that commitment once he was in office, ” Lindsay Chervinsky, White House Historical Association representative, shared on the video.

“In 1961, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, founded the White House Historical Association to preserve the historic aspects of the the White House and to acquire art and furniture that represented the American experience,” she added.

This year’s ornament features the portrait of the president, painted by Aaron Shikler. Kennedy is seen with his arms folded and his head down because Mrs. Kennedy wanted “a more thoughtful, contemplative” image, per Chervinksy.

And on the back of the ornament features a quote from first lady Jacqueline Kennedy that reads, “The White House belongs to the American People.”

All the proceeds from the ornament goes to fund education and history programs that teach teachers and students about the history of the White House.