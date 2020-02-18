Topless Animal Rights Activists Disrupt Bernie Rally For The Second Time

Topless, female animal rights activists disrupted a Bernie Sanders rally for the second time in a row, demanding Sanders cut his ties with the dairy industry.

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) first interrupted Sanders’ presidential campaign rally in Nevada on Sunday, crashing the stage with “Let dairy die” written on their chests, then proceeding to pour fake blood on themselves. One woman took the microphone from Sanders and said “Bernie, I’m your biggest supporter and I’m here to ask you to stop propping up the dairy industry and stop propping up animal agriculture.” The women who were topless were arrested for indecent exposure and are being held on $2,500 bond each, according to DxE. (RELATED: Topless Protestors Storm the Stage At Bernie Sanders Rally)

A woman crashes a Bernie rally, yanks the microphone away, and asks him to “stop propping up the dairy industry and animal agriculture.”

pic.twitter.com/xZVEZMyDzz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 16, 2020

About two dozen protestors from DxE also disrupted Sanders’ Monday rally in Richmond, California, two women topless and attempting to get onto the stage with “let dairy die” written on their chests, while other women held placards with the statement and chanted the phrase, according to DxE. No activists were arrested at the Richmond rally.

“We’re asking Bernie to stop propping up the cruel dairy industry. I have been to Vermont dairy farms and seen the animal abuse firsthand, piles of dead cows and baby cows chained in below-freezing weather,” said protester Christina Liu, according to DxE.

The protestors demand that Sanders cut his ties to the dairy industry by ending government subsidies to animal agriculture.

“Babies are being taken from their mothers . That’s just the norm,” said Liu, “I want Bernie to include this in his platform and speak up against this injustice.”