Burger King Releases Video Of Moldy Whopper As Part Of Real Food Campaign

Burger King released a time lapsed video Wednesday of its flagship Whopper burger becoming increasingly covered in mold as part of its campaign highlighting the fast food chain’s promotion of non-artificial ingredients.

The video was posted on its YouTube account, featuring its signature burger in its edible, appetizing form, and then becoming completely covered in mold by the 34th day, according to CNBC.

“The beauty of no artificial preservatives” the video reads at the end.

Take a bite out of this new @BurgerKing ad.???? The fast food giant announced its signature Whopper will be free from artificial preservatives by the end of 2020. pic.twitter.com/VO3flUbrZQ — Cheddar???? (@cheddar) February 19, 2020

Burger King’s campaign is part of a larger trend among fast food restaurants to switch from artificial ingredients to natural and healthier alternatives. Burger King said in a press release that it had removed preservatives from the Whopper in most European markets and select US markets, according to Business Insider. (RELATED: Burger King Launches ‘Real Meals’ For Mental Health Awareness Month)

“At Burger King we believe that real food tastes better,” Fernando Machado, Restaurant Brands International’s chief marketing officer, said in the press release. “That’s why we are working hard to remove preservatives, colors, and flavors from artificial sources from the food we serve in all countries around the world.”

The restaurant said that it would roll out its preservative free Whoppers across the US and serve them in all restaurants nationwide by the end of 2020.

Burger King’s competition McDonald’s has also made strides to switch to non-artificial ingredients, switching from frozen beef to fresh beef in its Quarter Pounders. Following the switch, McDonald’s reported a spike in sales, selling 40 million more quarter pounders than in the first quarter of 2018, according to Business Insider.

Fast food chains have also taken more experiential routes in the effort to sell to an increasingly ingredient conscious market. Last year, Burger King introduced its “Impossible Whopper”, made with a plant-based alternative to meat called heme.

Burger King said more than 90% of all food ingredients currently at U.S. restaurants do not contain artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. No food items contain MSG or high-fructose corn syrup, both of which are common additives in the fast-food industry, according to CNBC.