Candidates Fail To Mention Abortion, Though Sens. Sanders, Klobuchar And Warren Will Soon Vote On Abortion Legislation

No presidential candidate made any mention of abortion Wednesday night at a Democratic debate, though multiple presidential candidates will soon vote on abortion legislation.
Candidates sparred over health care, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s comments about women, immigration and more, but they did not reference abortion during the entirety of the debate.
Tonight, there was NO question or conversation about reproductive health care, including safe, legal abortion. Just days before the Nevada caucuses, this does a big disservice to voters. Too much is at stake. #DemDebate
— Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) February 20, 2020
Their silence comes as Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota prepare to vote on two pieces of abortion legislation in the Senate. Warren, Sanders, and Klobuchar did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment. (RELATED: Doug Jones Asked Whether Abortion Should Be Banned After 5 Months: ‘What A Stupid Question’)
U.S. senators will vote on the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act and the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act later in February, both Republican backed pieces of legislation that seek to ensure the safety of unborn babies.
The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act would protect unborn babies past 20 weeks who are capable of feeling pain during abortions, while the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act would protect babies born alive in botched abortions.
