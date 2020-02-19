Politics

Candidates Fail To Mention Abortion, Though Sens. Sanders, Klobuchar And Warren Will Soon Vote On Abortion Legislation

Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (R) participate in the Democratic presidential primary debate at Paris Las Vegas on Feb. 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Mary Margaret Olohan Social Issues Reporter
No presidential candidate made any mention of abortion Wednesday night at a Democratic debate, though multiple presidential candidates will soon vote on abortion legislation.

Candidates sparred over health care, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s comments about women, immigration and more, but they did not reference abortion during the entirety of the debate.

Their silence comes as Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota prepare to vote on two pieces of abortion legislation in the Senate. Warren, Sanders, and Klobuchar did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment. (RELATED: Doug Jones Asked Whether Abortion Should Be Banned After 5 Months: ‘What A Stupid Question’)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 19: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (R) gestures as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg listen during the Democratic presidential primary debate at Paris Las Vegas on February 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Six candidates qualified for the third Democratic presidential primary debate of 2020, which comes just days before the Nevada caucuses on February 22. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

U.S. senators will vote on the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act and the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act later in February, both Republican backed pieces of legislation that seek to ensure the safety of unborn babies.

The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act would protect unborn babies past 20 weeks who are capable of feeling pain during abortions, while the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act would protect babies born alive in botched abortions.

