Doug Jones Asked Whether Abortion Should Be Banned After 5 Months: ‘What A Stupid Question’

Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones said Wednesday that asking whether abortion should be banned after five months is “a stupid question.”

Video footage shows the Alabama senator laughing as he answered a question about late-term abortions — abortions performed after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Jones did not answer whether or not he supported abortions after five months and laughed at the question.

“Do you think abortion should be banned after five months?” a person questioned Jones. (RELATED: Democrats Highlight Race, Downplay Need For Infanticide Legislation At Born-Alive Hearing)

“What stupid question do you got for me?” Jones said, and when the person repeated the question, Jones repeated with a laugh, “Should abortion be banned … as I said, what a stupid question.”

“You’re voting on it next week,” the person told him.

WATCH:

The Senate will vote on the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act and the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act later in February, both Republican backed pieces of legislation that seek to ensure the safety of unborn babies. The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act would protect babies capable of pain, while the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act would protect babies born alive in botched abortions.

The Senate blocked similar 20-week abortion legislation, backed by President Donald Trump, in January 2018. Jones voted “no” on the bill that would have banned most abortions after 20 weeks.

Jones represents the state of Alabama, where Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country in May 2019, making performing an abortion a felony with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Jones called this legislation “extreme” and “irresponsible” in May 2019.

“I just don’t think that it is representative of what most people in Alabama think or what they want from the government,” he said, according to The Associated Press.

Jones did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

