‘Fat Broads And Horse-Faced Lesbians’: Warren Attacks Bloomberg Over Comments About Women

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren launched into Wednesday night’s Democratic debate by referencing fellow Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s comments about women.
Warren referred specifically to Bloomberg, a former New York City mayor, calling women “fat broads” and “horse-faced lesbians.” (Bloomberg Allegedly Told An Employee To Abort Her Baby: ‘Kill It’)
“I’d like to talk about who we’re running against,” she said. “A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians, and no I’m not talking about [President] Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”
“Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like red lining and stop and frisk,” Warren added.
The Massachusetts senator noted that she will support whoever the Democratic nominee is, but warned that Democrats will be taking a huge risk if they substitute “one arrogant billionaire for another.”
WATCH:
“This country has worked for the rich for a long time and left everyone else in the dirt,” she said. “It is time to have a president who will be on the side of working families and be willing to get out there and fight for them.”
“That is why I am in this race, and that is how I will beat Donald Trump,” she continued.
