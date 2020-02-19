Authorities Discover Fetal Remains Thrown Away In Jakarta Septic Tank: ‘Already Had Hair’

Authorities discovered fetal remains from an illegal abortion clinic stashed away in a Jakarta, Indonesia, septic tank, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

Discovery of the fetal remains came after Jakarta police raided an illegal central Jakarta abortion clinic out of a rented home on Jalan Paseban Raya, Senen, the Jakarta Globe reported Tuesday.

Police say authorities arrested three suspects who were running the clinic and had previously been convicted for the same crime, the publication reported. Police say they are also investigating the involvement of up to 50 midwife recruiters who would seek out women who wanted to obtain abortions and that most of the babies aborted at the clinic came from extramarital pregnancies.

The clinic had been running for 21 months, authorities said, and had served 1,613 patients. Police also said that 903 of these patients had obtained an abortion and that the clinic had earned $395,000 in profit from these abortions. (RELATED: Over 2,000 Fetal Remains Found On Late Abortion Doctor’s Property, Sheriff’s Office Says)

GRUESOME: Hundreds of aborted babies disposed of in septic tank https://t.co/CqjYT9NhCk — Live Action News (@LiveActionNews) February 19, 2020

The three suspects, identified as M.M., a doctor; R.M., a nurse; and S.I., the clinic administrator, described to police how they threw the aborted babies away in the septic tank after trying to break down the bodies using a chemical substance, the Jakarta Globe reported.

“According to the suspects, the aborted fetuses were disposed into septic tank after being crushed using a certain chemical substance. We are still investigating the type of the chemical used by the suspects,” Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told reporters, according to the Jakarta Globe.

The suspects told the police that the older the baby was, the more difficult it was to break down the baby’s body with these chemicals. The suspects added that they occasionally had to deal with unborn babies older than four months.

“During Friday’s raid, we found a fetus that was about six months old and already had hair,” Yunus said. He noted that the suspects charged more for abortions after three months.

Police officers retrieved what appeared to be fetal remains from the septic tanks using sacks, the publication noted. The fetal remains will be used in forensic laboratory tests.

“Initial investigation showed 50 nurse-midwives might have been hired to seek patients, while the abortion took place in this clinic,” Yunus said. “There are other clinics like this one, but after the raid they closed their operations and hid.”

News of the remains comes after the Indiana attorney general held a funeral service on Feb. 12 for the thousands of fetal remains that late abortion Dr. Ulrich Klopfer hoarded on his property.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.