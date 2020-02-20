Democrats Finally Have An Interesting Debate

On today’s podcast we recap the rumble in Vegas masquerading as a Democratic president debate.

Listen to the show:

Everyone went after Mike Bloomberg in Vegas last night, and some serious body blows were landed. But Bloomberg returned some shots too. The whole thing was a fight from the beginning, with the only lulls coming when the worthless moderators stopped the candidates and changed the subject. Perhaps most surprising was just how much of a non-entity Joe Biden was. We get into all of it on the show.

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea, check out their website to gain more energy and improve your life! And don’t forget to enter promo code “Derek” at check out to receive a special discount on your order.