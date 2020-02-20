Democrats Finally Have An Interesting Debate

On today’s podcast we recap the rumble in Vegas masquerading as a Democratic president debate.
Listen to the show:
Everyone went after Mike Bloomberg in Vegas last night, and some serious body blows were landed. But Bloomberg returned some shots too. The whole thing was a fight from the beginning, with the only lulls coming when the worthless moderators stopped the candidates and changed the subject. Perhaps most surprising was just how much of a non-entity Joe Biden was. We get into all of it on the show.
