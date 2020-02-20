Superstar Singer SZA Says She’s Done With Interviews And Photoshoots ‘For The Rest Of My Life’

Superstar singer SZA announced that she’s done with interviews and photoshoots “for the rest of my life” without really explaining what happened that made her decide to do so.

“Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask ,” the 29-year-old singer tweeted Wednesday to her followers. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask . — SZA (@sza) February 19, 2020

It comes shortly after the singer appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine for its annual Women Shaping the Future issue. SZA is featured alongside fellow performers Megan Thee Stallion and Normani.

Here’s a first look at our upcoming #WomenShapingTheFuture cover featuring SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and Normani. You can pick it up on newsstands March 3rd. Read more about it here: https://t.co/cKjk16zqH3 Photograph by @campbelladdy pic.twitter.com/MkGVBoZWhF — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 19, 2020

“S/o Normani and meg tho,” she added in second tweet. “My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply. Honored to be apart of ANYTHING w the two of those BLACK QUEENS.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

S/o Normani and meg tho . My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply . Honored to be apart of ANYTHING w the two of those BLACK QUEENS . — SZA (@sza) February 20, 2020

SZA continued in a later post, “My anxiety has .03 [percent] to do w outside opinion. I was bullied all through high school I could care less. It’s my OWN THOUGHTS THAT HIT DIFFERENT.”