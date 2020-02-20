Entertainment

Superstar Singer SZA Says She’s Done With Interviews And Photoshoots ‘For The Rest Of My Life’

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals - Red Carpet - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 24, 2019. Singer Sza. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Superstar singer SZA announced that she’s done with interviews and photoshoots “for the rest of my life” without really explaining what happened that made her decide to do so.

“Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask ,” the 29-year-old singer tweeted Wednesday to her followers. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Thursday.  (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It comes shortly after the singer appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine for its annual Women Shaping the Future issue. SZA is featured alongside fellow performers Megan Thee Stallion and Normani.

“S/o Normani and meg tho,” she added in  second tweet. “My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply. Honored to be apart of ANYTHING w the two of those BLACK QUEENS.”  (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

SZA continued in a later post, “My anxiety has .03 [percent] to do w outside opinion. I was bullied all through high school I could care less. It’s my OWN THOUGHTS THAT HIT DIFFERENT.”

 