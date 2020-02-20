Trey Gowdy Doesn’t Believe That Russia Would Help Trump Against Bernie Sanders

Former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy said Thursday that he wasn’t concerned with reports that Russia might be trying to help President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Gowdy explained his position during a segment of "The Story" on Fox News with guest host Ed Henry.

WATCH:

Henry asked Gowdy what he made of recent reports that Russia might be attempting to help President Trump win re-election in November.

“Three things,” Gowdy began. “Number one, I don’t know anyone who really thinks that Russia prefers Donald Trump to win over Comrade Sanders, I don’t know a soul that really thinks Russia wants Donald Trump to be the president instead of the guy that honeymooned in Russia.”

“Number 2, is this the same intelligence community that told us it was a spontaneous reaction to a video in Libya and the same intelligence community that promised us weapons of mass destruction and the same intelligence community that relied on the dossier?” Gowdy continued. “I have respect for them but they aren’t polygraph machines.”

Gowdy concluded by explaining that the real problem was not the intelligence but the fact that it had been leaked to the New York Times. “They gather information and make assessments and they give them, unfortunately they give them to people like Adam Schiff who leak like sieves,” Gowdy said. “This never should have been made public and that’s why the president is upset. Not at what the intelligence community found, but the fact that Adam Schiff has a beeline to the New York Times when it is negative information about Donald Trump.”