Trey Gowdy Isn’t Buying Lisa Page’s Excuses: ‘I’m Not Sure How She Thinks Context Will Improve That’

Former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy made it clear Monday that he wasn’t buying former FBI lawyer Lisa Page’s explanation that her “insurance policy” texts with agent Peter Strzok had been taken out of context.

Gowdy commented on the situation during an appearance on “The Story” with Fox News host Martha MacCallum. (RELATED: Lisa Page Bemoans Trump’s Attacks In Interview That Never Mentions Texts With Strzok)

“Well, I think we have an idea what that insurance policy was. We asked her about it remember, Martha, when I was still in Congress and it was some unusual analysis of whether or not to burn a source. She did not think Donald Trump is going to win the election in November,” Gowdy began.

“But when she says things need to be put in context, the word ‘loathsome’ doesn’t need to be put in context,” Gowdy continued. “When you say somebody ‘will be a national security disaster,’ that doesn’t need to be put in context. These texts have been out there for what, almost two years now. So your viewers are smart enough to read and know the lead FBI agent and the lead FBI lawyer were both biased against Donald Trump. That is who was investigating him in 2016. I’m not sure how she thinks context will improve that.”

MacCallum went on to point out that during his public testimony, Strzok had attempted to insert context into the the exchange. “You had an exchange with Peter Strzok who tried to give you some of the context of the text messages. And you kind of shut him down,” she noted and played a clip of the interaction.

“It is important to take those texts in the context how they were written and what they meant,” Strzok asserted.

Gowdy was not interested in Strzok’s explanation, responding, “Someone may ask you that question Mr. Strzok, but I didn’t.”

When Strzok tried again, Gowdy shut him down once more, saying, “That is a fantastic answer to a question nobody asked.”

Strzok and Page were both in the headlines again following an interview published by The Daily Beast’s Molly Jong Fast in which Page complained that her texts had been largely presented to the public without the proper context.