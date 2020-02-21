Female Inmate Allegedly Coerced Into Retracting Rape Accusations Against Transgender Inmate, Sues Prison

A female inmate at an Illinois women’s prison is suing the prison after she alleged she was raped by a transgender inmate and that the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) conducted a sham investigation of her report.

Jane Doe, the female inmate at Logan Correctional Center in central Illinois, said in a federal lawsuit filed earlier in February that she was coerced by a supervisory officer into denying the attack happened, according to WTTW. She also alleges she was punished for filing a “false” complaint under the Prison Rape Elimination Act

Doe alleges she was sexually assaulted in June 2019 by Janiah Monroe, a transgender inmate who identifies as female but has male genitalia and was moved into Doe’s housing unit June 18, 2019 after demanding to be moved from a male facility. Monroe had sued the Illinois Department of Corrections. Monroe alleged that she had been the target of sexual harassment and abuse from male inmates and prison employees, WTTW reported.

“Plaintiff was terrified of this inmate as the inmate was much bigger and stronger than Plaintiff,” the lawsuit states, according to WTTW. “Plaintiff had also heard that this inmate had assaulted prior cellmates and had been convicted of murder.” (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Bashes Trans Athlete Bill That Would Limit Girls’ Sports To Biological Females)

The same day Monroe was moved into Doe’s unit, Doe alleged she was raped by Monroe.

After the incident, Doe was moved into the prison’s Health Care Unit. Doe alleged that officer Todd Sexton interviewed her and told her “that he did not believe her and he pressured Plaintiff to say there was no sexual assault,” according to WTTW.

Doe said she was “coerced into providing this statement” and filed a grievance with IDOC soon after the interview. She was then relocated to Decatur Corrections Center 40 miles away, WTTW reported.

After she was relocated, Doe learned that IDOC determined she has committed a “major infraction” by filing a false PREA complaint, WTTW reported. Doe was punished through continued incarceration.

Alan Mills, who leads the Uptown People’s Law Center and represents Monroe, claims Monroe is being targeted due to alleged transphobia and faced similar accusations of sexual harassment, WTTW reported.

“A deeper point here is that since Ms. Monroe was transferred to Logan, she’s made a lot of friends and has found substantial support among other prisoners and some staff,” he said according to WTTW. “But transphobia exists everywhere, both out here on the street and in prison, so it’s not surprising that there are some people who feel uncomfortable with her presence in a women’s prison.”

When asked for comment, the Illinois Department of Corrections told the Daily Caller that it “cannot comment on pending litigation.”