Sean Davis Mocks Bloomberg: He Paid ‘Half A Billion Dollars To Get Scalped By A Fake Indian’

The Federalist’s Sean Davis mocked former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg over his disappointing debate performance.

During a Friday segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Davis claimed “that might’ve been the first time in television history that we saw a guy pay half a billion dollars to get scalped by a fake Indian.”

WATCH:

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren hit the debate stage attacking Bloomberg, referencing derogatory comments he had reportedly made about women — some of whom worked for him at the time. (RELATED: ‘Money Changed Hands And Whatever’: Bloomberg Appears To Blow Off Concerns About Workplace Environment)

Elizabeth Warren: “I’d like to talk about who we’re running against. A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse faced lesbians, and no I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about mayor Bloomberg.” pic.twitter.com/Rp8UWo7Az4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 20, 2020

Warren went on to attack the mayor for refusing to allow women to break non-disclosure agreements with him in order to take their accusations against him public.

Elizabeth Warren calls out Michael Bloomberg for signing NDAs with former female employees of his who said they felt uncomfortable in the workplace.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/07xMMq4Vki — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 20, 2020

Davis’ assessment was that Bloomberg had essentially paid for the privilege of getting ripped to shreds on national television during his first appearance on the debate stage.

Responding to a prompt from host Tucker Carlson about whether or not Bloomberg’s efforts to buy the nomination were going to pay dividends, Davis replied, “We’re getting to see in real time whether a candidate with no charisma, no real rationale for running, no base of support can actually buy a nomination and I gotta say I was kind of amazed, I think that might’ve been the first time in television history that we saw a guy pay half a billion dollars to get scalped by a fake Indian.”

“I’m stealing that, it’s too good” Carlson laughed, adding, “You’re absolutely right. It’s either a species of masochism or that you’re watching something that’s so cynical that it puts a chill down your body. This is a guy that does not believe in democracy at all. Thinks the system is ridiculous, he can walk in and flood the zone with cash and we will obey. Is that what you think?”

Davis followed with a reference to Bloomberg’s infamous “Stop and Frisk” policy, saying, “I don’t know. Maybe he thought he could go into the debate and throw the other candidates up against the wall and they’d just give up. That’s what he is generally done with his opponents in government previously.”

Davis concluded by saying that Bloomberg’s candidacy still appeared, at least from the outside, to be a concerted effort to keep Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders from the nomination. “At least [in 2016] they had enough shame and good sense to hide it,” he said.