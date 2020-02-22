EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Alveda King Opens Up About MLK, Praises President Trump In Black History Month Message

Dr. Alveda King, niece of Martin Luther King Jr., opened up to the Daily Caller about her uncle and praised President Donald Trump in her Black History Month message.
“I believe if my uncle the reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the prophet, were here today he would encourage America, African Americans, all Americans, and people around the world to love, to forgive, to communicate and to pray — that’s the most important message we could have,” King said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘It Doesn’t Take A Lot To Tear Up A Piece Of Paper’: Dr. Alveda King Goes After Pelosi For SOTU Behavior.)
She also went on to condemn those who disrespect the office of the president.
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
