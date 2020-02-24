Arrest Made After Driver Plows Through Parade In Germany

Police in Germany have arrested the person responsible for driving through a crowd of people in a carnival parade in the town of Volkmarsen, the Guardian reported.

Police declined to say whether the incident was a deliberate attack or an accident, according to the Guardian. German media reported that children were among the injured, and witnessed said the driver appeared to have purposefully driven his car into the crowd. (RELATED: Man Planned To Drive U-Haul Van Into Crowd At National Harbor)

Police in Hessen report that parades are being stopped as a precaution.

In #Volkmarsen Nordhessen ist ein PKW in den dortigen Fastnachtsumzug gefahren.

Alle in Hessen stattfindenen Fastnachtsumzüge werden daraufhin vorsichtshalber abgebrochen. Dies gilt auch für den ohnehin fast beendeten Umzug in #Kiedrich. Danke für euer Verständnis! pic.twitter.com/9NeKHJDni7 — Polizei Westhessen (@Polizei_WH) February 24, 2020

This incident follows shootings at two hookah lounges in Hanau, Germany on Feb. 19. A 43-year-old man killed 9 people, BBC reported. Hookah or shisha lounges are typically found in the Middle East and in Asian countries.

Chancellor Angela Merkel characterized the incident as far-right violence. “Racism is a poison. Hate is a poison and this poison exists in our society and is already to blame for many crimes,” she said according to BBC.

After examining the shooter’s online presence, Hesse Interior Minister Peter Beuth said authorities found there to be a xenophobic motive.