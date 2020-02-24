Bernie Sanders Can’t Answer When Asked How All His Socialist Proposals Are ‘Going To Be Paid For’

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that he didn’t have a price tag for all of his proposals during an interview with “60 Minutes.”

Cooper asked the Senator if he had any idea what the total cost of all his proposals would amount to, saying “Do you have a price tag for— for all of this?” to which Sanders responded, “We do. I mean, you know, and — and— the price tag is — it will be substantially less than letting the current system go. I think it’s about $30 trillion.”

Cooper immediately pressed him on the answer, “That’s just for Medicare for All, you’re talking about?” To which Sanders said, “Yes.”

Cooper then repeated the underlying point of his original question, “Do you have — a price tag for all of these things?” (RELATED: Sanders’s Policy Plans Could Total A Whopping $97.5 Trillion Over 10 Years: Report)

Sanders, while admitting that he didn’t have an exact price tag, suggested that his policies could be paid for by a tax on Wall Street. “No, I don’t. We try to — no, you mentioned making public colleges and universities tuition free and canceling all student debt, that’s correct. That’s what I want to do. We pay for that through a modest tax on Wall Street speculation.”

The CNN anchor continued his line of questioning, “You say you don’t know what the total price is, but you know how it’s gonna be paid for. How do you know it’s gonna be paid for if you don’t know how much the price is?”

“Well, I can’t — you know, I can’t rattle off to you ever nickel and every dime. But we have accounted for, you, you talked about Medicare for All. We have options out there that will pay for it,” Sanders replied.

The 2020 Democratic frontrunner has found himself in some hot water recently over comments he made about Fidel Castro’s Cuba during a portion of the “60 Minutes” interview. (RELATED: ‘A Murderous Tyrant’: Democratic Congresswoman Rips Bernie Sanders For Castro Praise)

Sanders drew bipartisan backlash after praising Castro’s massive literacy program. (RELATED: Bloomberg hammers Bernie Sanders For Allegedly Whitewashing Fidel Castro’s ‘Dark Legacy’)