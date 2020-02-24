EXCLUSIVE: Tom Fitton On Alleged 2020 Russian Interference: ‘Everyone Thinks That The Deep State Only Goes After Trump, But It Doesn’t’ 

Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton spoke with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill about the recent reports of alleged 2020 Russian interference.

Initial reports made claims that U.S. intelligence officials told lawmakers that Russia is meddling in the 2020 presidential campaign to help President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Received Briefing On Russian Attempts To Help Him In 2020 Election And Sow Further Discord Among U.S. Voters.)

“Everyone thinks the deep state only goes after Trump, but it doesn’t,—it goes after anyone that dare raises questions or in the case of Bernie Sanders would be seen as a threat to some fundamental activities by the intelligence community,” said Fitton.

Fitton went on the question the timing of the leaks to the media regarding the alleged Russian interference.

