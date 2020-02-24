Warren Buffett ‘Would Have No Trouble Voting For Mike Bloomberg,’ Not Sure About Bernie

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said Monday he would vote for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg ahead of the 2020 election, noting that he is not a “card-carrying Democrat.”

“I don’t think another billionaire supporting him would be the best thing to announce. But sure, I would have no trouble voting for Mike Bloomberg,” Buffett told CNBC’s Becky Quick in an interview airing before Super Tuesday on March 3, when 14 states will vote on the Democratic candidates.

The well-heeled investor was a more circumspect about the Democratic Party, particularly after he was asked about Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s campaign.

“Normally I vote for Democrats. We will see what happens,” Buffett said after noting that he has in the past supported Republicans.

Bloomberg continues to pull in support from politicians and celebrities despite what many pundits say was a poor performance during a Feb. 20 debate in Nevada. (RELATED: Bloomberg Racks Up Three Major Endorsements After Arguably Lackluster Debate Performance)

Democratic Reps. Nita Lowey of New York, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Pete Aguilar of California all came out in support of the former Republican less than two days after the debate.

“Mike and I have worked together for years in New York, and whether it’s homeland security or gun safety, there’s no one you can depend on more to get important initiatives over the finish line,” Lowey said in a Feb. 21 statement announcing his support.

Bloomberg also got some praise from another unlikely figure. “The best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there,” Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Friday. The actor has a record of supporting Republicans in past elections and has said complimentary things about President Donald Trump as well.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.