Trump Criticizes Dems’ Coronavirus Debate Answers During Return Flight From India

President Donald Trump defended Tuesday night his decision to close the United States’ borders to people who had recently travelled to China and other countries battling the coronavirus.

Trump tweeted just after Democratic candidates fielded a question on the subject during CBS News’ Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston, South Carolina.

“CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus, including the very early closing of our borders to certain areas of the world,” he wrote during his return flight to Washington, DC from India. “It was opposed by the Dems, “too soon,” but turned out to be the correct decision.”

“No matter how well we do,” POTUS added, “the Democrats (sic) talking point is that we are doing badly.” (RELATED: US Official Shuts Down Chinese Reporter For Claiming China ‘Contained’ Coronavirus)

“If the virus disappeared tomorrow, they would say we did a really poor, and even incompetent, job. Not fair, but it is what it is.”

Earlier on Tuesday, an official from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the coronavirus outbreak in America will worsen.

“It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country any more but a question of when this will happen,” the official told New York Times. “We are asking the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad.”