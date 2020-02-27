Democrats And Media Politicize Coronavirus To Score Cheap Points

On today’s podcast we cover how Democrats and their media allies are trying to politicize the coronavirus to score points against the President. We also play the great speech by Senator Ben Sasse destroying the Democrats on the issue of providing medical care to babies who survive an abortion, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “explains” the Green New Deal on the floor of the House.

Anything President Trump does on the coronavirus is not enough, or it’s too much. Democrats and the media complained that travel restrictions were racist, now they’re not enough; they complain that the President asked for too little money, then don’t say what more money is specifically needed for. Nothing the President does is enough, or it’s too much. If coronavirus really is as big of a threat as they say, why are leftists trying to score political points off of it? We get into the how and the why.

Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse proposed a bill that would require a doctor to provide care to a baby who survived an abortion. Democrats blocked it, claiming it was anti-abortion, even though it had nothing to do with abortion. In defense of his anti-infanticide bill, Sasse delivered a rousing rebuke of liberal hypocrisy on the issue. We have the audio.

AOC is upset that her Green New Deal isn’t gaining any traction, so she decided to read it on the House floor. In an audio montage, we expose just how crazy she and her plan are, and how little it actually has to do with the environment.

