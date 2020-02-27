‘We’re Ready For Anything’: Pence Re-Assures CPAC About Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Strategy

Vice President Mike Pence addressed the Trump administration’s efforts to combat the coronavirus during a speech Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

President Donald Trump appointed Pence to head a coronavirus task force, which will attempt to prevent the spread of the virus in the U.S.

“President Donald Trump has no higher priority than the health, safety and well-being of the American people,” Pence said.

Pence said the Trump administration was prepared for anything, no matter how bad the outbreak gets.

VP Pence At #CPAC On #Coronavirus: President Trump has no higher priority than the health, safety, and well being of the American people.” pic.twitter.com/N0EL0idYbj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 27, 2020

“We’re ready, we’re ready for anything,” the vice president said to cheers from the crowd. “I promise you, we will continue to bring the full resources of the federal government to bear to protect the American people.”