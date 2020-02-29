Politics

Tom Steyer Ends Campaign After Disappointing Finish In South Carolina

(Screenshot/YouTube)

Virginia Kruta
Billionaire Tom Steyer put an end to his bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination Saturday after a less-than-stellar finish in South Carolina.

According to a report from the Associated Press, Steyer was set to announce his withdrawal from the primary just hours after the contest was called for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Steyer took third in South Carolina — behind Biden and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — but that wasn’t enough to keep him in the race. (RELATED: Tom Steyer Promises $22 Minimum Wage After CBO Predicted $15 Would Cost 1.3 Million Jobs)

Speaking to a group of supporters in Columbia, South Carolina, Steyer conceded that he could no longer see a path forward. “There’s no question today that this campaign, we were disappointed with where we came out. But I said if I didn’t see a path to winning that I’d suspend my campaign, and honestly I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency.”

Steyer had just over 11% of the vote with 68% reporting. He has already poured millions into both his own presidential bid and his “Need to Impeach” ad campaign.